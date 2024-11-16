Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $169.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of -376.51, a PEG ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $178.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

