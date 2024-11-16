Harbour Investments Inc. Has $801,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

