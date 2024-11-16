AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AppFolio by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

APPF opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,315. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,202,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,559.84. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,209. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

