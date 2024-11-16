Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $46.03 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Carnival Co. & worth $46,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

