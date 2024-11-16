Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Northern Trust worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 577,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. The trade was a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

