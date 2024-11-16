Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 200.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,808,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affirm by 2,305.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,878. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

