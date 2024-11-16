DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.03.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $169.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of -376.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $178.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

