Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

