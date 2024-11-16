GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 196.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

