Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

