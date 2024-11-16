ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $4,687,000.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 497.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 666,805 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1,216.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,198,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

