Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,390,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,543 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 118.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $388.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,320. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This represents a 20.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,394 shares of company stock worth $16,688,879. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.