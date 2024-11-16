Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 77,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

