Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $412.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,553,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
AXON opened at $599.35 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $220.78 and a 52 week high of $624.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
