Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

