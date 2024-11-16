Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.1% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 52.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

