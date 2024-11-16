Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

