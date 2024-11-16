Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,261.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,021.06 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,007.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,681.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.