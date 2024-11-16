JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

