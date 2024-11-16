Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $53.80

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

