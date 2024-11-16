Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.43. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.