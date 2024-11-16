Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,776 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $39,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

