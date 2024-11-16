GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

