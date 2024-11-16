GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,093 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 102.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 179.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.