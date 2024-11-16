Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 182.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 310,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

