52,850 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

