Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BAH opened at $149.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

