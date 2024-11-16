Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $489.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.22 and a 200 day moving average of $413.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

