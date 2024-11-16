Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,089,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,210,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,976,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,738,000 after acquiring an additional 575,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 86.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,602,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 742,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,560,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 3.9 %

HRL stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 79.58%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.