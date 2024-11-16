Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Coty Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.