Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,518 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 655.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 441,516 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in YETI by 105.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.16 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

