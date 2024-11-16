Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 260.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M/I Homes by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MHO opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $176.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
