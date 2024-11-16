Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 517.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AYI opened at $325.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.93 and a 12 month high of $337.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

