Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,496. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

