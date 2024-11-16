Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

