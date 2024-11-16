Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $231.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

