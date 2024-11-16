Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $124.50

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Globe Life stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
