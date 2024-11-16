Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSIS stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

