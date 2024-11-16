10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,750,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

10x Genomics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.