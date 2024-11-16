Versor Investments LP Sells 8,100 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

United Airlines stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

