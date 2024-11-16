Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 84.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

