The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,493. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.68 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.