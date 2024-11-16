Versor Investments LP Has $307,000 Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $41.25 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $640,120 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

