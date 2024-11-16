Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $34,602,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $320.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

