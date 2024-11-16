HC Wainwright Comments on Hut 8’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at $32,260,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,191,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,388,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,997,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

