Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

TCW opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.