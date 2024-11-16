OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $19.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

