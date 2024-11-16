German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Analysts

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

GABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

GABC opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

