NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Barclays upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 49,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,839,090 shares in the company, valued at $58,311,034.50. This represents a 1.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,600,495.75. This represents a 8.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,446,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NerdWallet by 346.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 386,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.88 on Friday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

