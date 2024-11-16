Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Trading Down 9.0 %

SDGR stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

